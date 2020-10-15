Wade Hinton Announces Bid for Chattanooga Mayor

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Chattanooga City Attorney Wade Hinton announced his plans for running for the office of Chattanooga Mayor. Wade Hinton grew up in Chattanooga and held the announcement at his old elementary school, James A. Henry Elementary.

Hinton says he running because he wants to bring Chattanooga together. “We want to lead from a different framework. One of equity, inclusion and economic empowerment. Also for transparency and accountability. We want to take that conversation and framework to the citizens but also how we lead an administration.”

- Advertisement -

The mayoral election will be held in March. Also running are former River City CEO Kim White, businessman Tim Kelly, consultant Monty Bruel, activist Christopher Dahl, councilman Russell Gilbert, and Marine Corps veteran Andrew McClaren.