Tim Kelly announces plans to run for Mayor of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Election season is coming up quickly.
On Thursday, Chattanooga Businessman, Tim Kelly, announced his plans to run for Mayor of Chattanooga.
Kelly is the owner of several businesses including Kelly Subaru and Southern Honda Power sports and Co-founder of the Chattanooga Football Club.
At 2 o’clock Thursday afternoon Kelly went live on facebook expressing his plans for mayor and what he wants to focus on.
“As we work to get out of this pandemic , we will need a mayor who can lay out a big picture plan while also making sure our traffic lights , trash collection and roads work exactly like they should. Finally, I am committed to bringing neighbors together to build a Chattanooga that works for everyone,” says Tim Kelly.
Kelly is one of four to officially enter the race to take current Mayor Andy Berke’s seat which will be vacated after 8 years in office.