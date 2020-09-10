Kim White running for Mayor of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The already crowded field for Mayor of Chattanooga got one more name today.

Former River City President and CEO Kim White, announced she is running for the job this morning at Hixson High School.

White says her campaign will focus on the economy and community through job creation, businesses recruitment, affordable housing, and expanded services for low-income residents.

“I think I have a unique perspective on our city to know…public private partnerships, working with the business community, non profits, faith based community..yes I do have a very unique perspective, serving on the Erlanger Board, working with UTC. If I did not think I was a good candidate, I would not be standing here today.”

She would be the city’s first female Mayor if she wins.

The other announced candidates so far are:

Auto dealership owner Tim Kelly

City Council member Russell Gilbert

Christopher Dahl

Entrepreneur Monty Bruell

Security specialist Andrew McClaren

The Chattanooga Mayor’s race is NOT this November.

The city elections are next March.