Chattanooga Mayor Berke Signs Order Closing Dine-In Services

(Chattanooga, TN) – Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke signed an executive order Thursday morning that closes dine-in services for city restaurants and bars. Gyms and fitness centers are also included in the order.

Hamilton County officials confirmed the county’s second and third COVID-19 cases Wednesday. One of those is a University of Tennessee at Chattanooga staff member.

Here is the full statement from Mayor Berke, “The threat posed by the coronavirus grows more serious with every passing day. Every piece of available data we have says that social distancing is the only way to slow the spread. We’re having to make a lot of painful choices to keep Chattanoogans healthy.

Today, I made the difficult but necessary decision to temporarily close dining service in restaurants and bars across Chattanooga. Gyms and fitness centers in the city limits will be closed as well.

My thoughts are with the many bartenders, servers, cooks, janitors, and other hourly wage workers who rely on these jobs to make ends meet. These are among the hardest working people in our city and also most impacted by everything that’s going on.

Do what you can to support these establishments while they remain closed. Buy a gift card. Order takeout or delivery. Make a donation to the United Way of Greater Chattanooga’s COVID-19 Community Response & Relief fund.

Our office will do everything we can to connect our small business owners and workers with resources to help get them through this difficult time. If you need help or know someone who does, to go http://empowerchatt.com to get started.”