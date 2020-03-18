UTC confirms a COVID-19 case is from their community

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – UTC officials say they were informed this evening that a “member of the UTC campus community” has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is not, necessarily a new case as Hamilton County announced two new positive tests earlier today.

University officials are informing faculty, staff and students, even though they have been on Spring Break for the last week.

They say the person has been off campus since Wednesday, March 11.

The person is in quarantine and being monitored by the health department.

UTC is now shutdown and will move classes online for the rest of the semester.

Day students are barred from campus, while dorm students are being moved off campus through the end of the month.