Hamilton County adds two more positive COVID-19 cases

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – There are now three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County.

In a press conference, the county mayor and health department officials say they were notified of two new positive results today.

- Advertisement -

The second case was connected to the first case and has since recovered. The person remains isolated at home.

The third case has a history of international travel and is isolated at home.

The health department is urging people to follow the President’s coronavirus guidelines to slow the spread.

The mayor is also recommending bars and restaurants consider cutting back or closing.

“We want to encourage restaurants to still do carry out. We want to encourage all of our people in the community to patronize them.”

“The reason that we are making a recommendation about closing the bars and the restaurants themselves is because of the danger that there is of having people in a close proximity with one another for an extended period of time.”

Health officials say the people from the two new cases are isolated at home.