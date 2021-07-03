18-year-old gang member found guilty in 2019 armed robbery

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)-A teenage gang member was found guilty on 12 felony counts including armed robbery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment.

18-year-old Alexandro Perez-Lucas found guilty late Friday by a Whitfield County Jury.

Perez-Lucas is a documented member of the Sureño street gang.

According to the Whitfield County District Attorney, evidence established that Perez-Lucas and Sergio Alberto Perez, held a cashier and customers at gun point while they robbed the La Esquinita store in Dalton, in 2019.

Two children were present in the store during the robbery.

The evidence also included a photograph of Perez-Lucas, taken two hours after the robbery, showing him with the firearm he used during the robbery and a large amount of money fanned out for display.

Over twelve thousand dollars was taken during the robbery.

Perez-Lucas’ co-defendant guilty in April and was sentenced to serve 35 years in prison.

Perez-Lucas was only was 16 at the time of the incident.

He has claimed his gang affiliation since the age of 12.

Perez-Lucas faces a minimum of 10-20 years to life in prison and a maximum of life in prison.