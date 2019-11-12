Dalton Police ask public to identify holdup suspects caught on camera

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify three men who robbed a store at gunpoint in September.

The incident happened on September 13th at the La Esquinita store at 613 N. Hamilton Street.

Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier says “Just before 9 o’clock at night, three subjects entered the store, two immediately break out handguns, point them at a customer that was there with his children, which is obviously very frightening, and also at the store clerk. They clean out the cash register, and they fled on foot.”

One of the gunmen grabbed a customer and pointed a gun at his head.

“All three individuals were wearing masks but, we believe, because of the quality of the camera system, that somebody might still be able to pick out facial features that were not covered by masks, and recognize these individuals. Also, they had on pretty distinctive clothing, that we’re hoping that somebody that knows these guys will recognize.”

The three then fled on foot, apparently running northwest in the direction of an alley near Matilda Street. The group got away with a large amount of cash.

Bruce Frazier says that it’s not only the safety of the public they’re worried about but the safety of the robbers too.

“They don’t know if there might have been somebody else in that store that might have had a gun, this is obviously a very dangerous thing to be doing, so if you know these guys, it’d be a really good idea for you to call the police, let us know where they are, who they are, just so we can get them in custody and stop them before they may do something where they might get hurt.”