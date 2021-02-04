No charges against officers in Arrington arrest

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – T-B-I has finished its investigation into the arrest of Reginald Arrington Junior.

Last may, five Hamilton County Deputies became involved in a physical altercation with Arrington on the side of Old Lee Highway.

After reviewing body cam footage, District Attorney General Neal Pinkston asked both the T-B-I and a national “use of force” expert to look into the incident.

You can see the video here.

No charges will be filed against the deputies, although both the “use of force” expert and General Pinkston believe the situation could have been prevented with better training.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s office says it has already taken proactive measures to improve its application of force when dealing with handcuffed suspects who display either active or passive resistance.

Sheriff Hammond objected to the District Attorney General releasing the video in the first place.