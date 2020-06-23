District Attorney General Requests Investigation into Possible Excessive Force Incident

Chattanooga, TN (Press Release) — Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston has requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) investigate an incident that occurred in Hamilton County on May 23, 2020. On that date, several deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department arrested Reginald Arrington Jr. on the following charges: resisting arrest, simple assault on police, criminal impersonation, pedestrian in roadway and four counts of aggravated assault on police.

During the arrest process, the officers and Arrington got into a physical altercation. General Pinkston said the bodycam and dashcam footage from the officers caused enough concern to warrant an investigation. “I have not made a final determination on anything related to this case,” said General Pinkston, “but what I saw in the videos was troubling. That’s why I’m requesting a thorough investigation to ascertain whether or not excessive force was used in this incident.” The officers involved in this incident are white. Mr. Arrington, who is from Ohio, is African American. General Pinkston added that all of the charges against Arrington were dropped today.

General Pinkston has also referred the matter to the Department of Justice for possible investigation, and notified the general counsel for Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

So as to not interfere with the investigation that is underway, there will be no further comment about this case from the DA’s office.

The Attorney General office has provided complete bodycam and dashcam videos which can be viewed below.

Rountree Body Audio

Rountree Car Audio

Dewey Body Audio

Dewey Car Audio

Cook Body Audio

Cook Car Audio

Choate Body Audio

Choate Car Audio