Minority Health Fair leader dies from COVID-19

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga and the Tennessee Valley are mourning the loss of another great Chattanoogan.
Chris Ramsey passed away after a battle with COVID-19.
Ramsey was known for his involvement in the community.
He played a large role with the Minority Health Fair , The Bessie Smith Strut and was the CEO of Tech Town.
Most recently, he was involved with Coronavirus testing and flu shots within the African-American community.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the John P. Franklin Funeral Home.