Minority Health Fair leader dies from COVID-19

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
1464

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga and the Tennessee Valley are mourning the loss of another great Chattanoogan.

Chris Ramsey passed away after a battle with COVID-19.

Ramsey was known for his involvement in the community.

He played a large role with the Minority Health Fair , The Bessie Smith Strut and was the CEO of Tech Town.

Most recently, he was involved with Coronavirus testing and flu shots within the African-American community.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the John P. Franklin Funeral Home.

Danielle Moss
