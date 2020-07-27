Minority Health Fair moving to Facebook

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Just a heads up for those anticipating to attend the Minority Health Fair.

This year’s annual event will be virtual due to Covid-19

The fair will be streamed on the ‘Minority Health Fair” Facebook page August First from 10 A-M to Noon.

The event will also be streamed in Spanish on the Digame News Facebook page.

The fair will still cover a wide range of health topics over and you will have the chance to chime in in between each session.

Health Fair chair Chris Ramsey tells us “After the educational sessions are over with, you will be able to virtually visit vendors through the Minority Health Fair Facebook page. Also on the Minority Health fair web page.”

You can pre-register here.