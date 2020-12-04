Breaking down Nursing Home Covid-19 cases in our area

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – People in Cleveland have been concerned about the outbreak at Life Care Center in Cleveland this week.

But we found plenty more nursing homes and assisted living facilities in our areas that are also struggling with news Covid-19 cases.

On Wednesday, we broke down the numbers for facilities in northwest Georgia.

Now we look at the state of Tennessee’s records for our area.

Tennessee does not report the number of active cases like Georgia does.

But we found a dozen facilities in our area with positive cases in the last week.

The most cases are at Standifer Place in Chattanooga with 194 combined cases of residents and staff. (Again, we don’t know how many are active. But their most recent case is 3 days ago).

All of the cases on the following list are over the last 28 days:

STANDIFER PLACE (Chattanooga)

120 residents & 74 staff have tested positive. 5 have died. Most recent case was Tuesday.

NHC HEALTHCARE CHATTANOOGA

116 residents & 60 staff. Most recent case Tuesday

LIFE CARE CENTER OF CLEVELAND

52 residents & 28 staff. Most recent case Wednesday

NHC HEALTHCARE ATHENS

41 residents & 34 staff, 6 deaths. Most recent case Tuesday

MARTIN-BOYD CHRISTIAN HOME (Chattanooga)

36 residents and 5 staff, 1 death. Most recent case Monday

BRADLEY HEALTHCARE AND REHABILITATION (Cleveland)

29 residents and 30 staff. Most recent case Tuesday

LIFE CARE CENTER OF COLLEGEDALE

18 residents & 29 staff. 2 deaths. Most recent case Monday

ALEXIAN BROTHERS VALLEY RESIDENCE (Chattanooga)

15 residents & 9 staff. Most recent case Wednesday

WOODLAND TERRACE CARE AND REHAB (Chattanooga)

6 staff. Most recent case Monday

LIFE CARE CENTER OF RHEA COUNTY (Dayton)

1 resident and 3 staff. Most recent case Tuesday

LIFE CARE CENTER OF ATHENS

1 resident and 1 staff. Most recent case Tuesday

ATHENS PLACE

Had their first resident test positive on Sunday

__________

Over the last 28 days, we have had 925 residents test positive at facilities from Monteagle to Etowah. 73 of them have died.