Nursing Home Covid-19 outbreaks in northwest Georgia

ATLANTA (WDEF) – As Cleveland faces a new Covid-19 outbreak in a local nursing home, we got a call about another outbreak in the Dalton area.

And we found several more.

- Advertisement -

Today’s nursing home report in Georgia shows 128 active cases in 5 facilities in Dalton, Chatsworth and Trenton.

There have been 13 deaths so far at them.

104 staff members have also tested positive at the five facilities.

CHATSWORTH HEALTH CARE CHATSWORTH MURRAY

All 89 residents have been tested, 67 are positive, 7 have died, 7 have recovered & 44 staff have tested positive.

DADE HEALTH AND REHAB TRENTON DADE

9 of the 38 residents who tested positive have now recovered. 5 died. 14 staff members tested positive.

QUINTON MEM HC & REHAB CENTER DALTON WHITFIELD

All 82 residents have been tested with 20 coming up positive. None have recovered yet. 1 person has died. 25 staff tested positive.

WOOD DALE HEALTH AND REHABILITATION DALTON WHITFIELD

About a third of residents have been tested so far, 19 residents have tested positive and none have recovered yet. 17 staff also tested positive.

DALTON PLACE DALTON WHITFIELD

All 52 residents have been tested with 12 positive and 3 staff.

TRANQUILITY OF DALTON DALTON WHITFIELD

All 31 residents have been tested with six positives and 1 staff.

This report shows COVID-19 cases in licensed nursing homes, assisted living communities and personal care homes of 25 beds or more based on data reported by the facilities to the Georgia Department of Public Health as of 2:00 p.m. on the date of the report.

During the pandemic a total of 845 nursing home and assisted living residents have gotten Covid-19 in our region. 94 of them have died.

These numbers cover facilities in Rossville, Fort Oglethorpe, Trenton, LaFayette, Rock Spring, Lookout Mountain, Dalton, Chatsworth, Ellijay, Blue Ridge, and Summerville

For comparison, the Georgia department of Health also issued this map of hot spots across the state based on the last two weeks of data.