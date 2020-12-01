Life Care Center of Cleveland Covid-19 Cases

CLEVELAND, Tenn (WDEF) – Life Care Center of Cleveland confirms 32 cases of COVID-19

As many as 61 residents and staff at Life Care Center of Cleveland have tested positive for COVID-19 and are considered active cases as of Sunday, according to the Cleveland Daily Banner. 

Life Care’s recent developments were confirmed just as the Tennessee Department of Health reported the highest number of new cases in a single day in the state, adding nearly 8,000 new infections from Sunday.

Officials say 43 facility residents and 18 staff members were among the active cases.

