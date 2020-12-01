Life Care Center of Cleveland Covid-19 Cases

CLEVELAND, Tenn (WDEF) – Life Care Center of Cleveland confirms 32 cases of COVID-19

As many as 61 residents and staff at Life Care Center of Cleveland have tested positive for COVID-19 and are considered active cases as of Sunday, according to the Cleveland Daily Banner.

- Advertisement -

Life Care’s recent developments were confirmed just as the Tennessee Department of Health reported the highest number of new cases in a single day in the state, adding nearly 8,000 new infections from Sunday.

Officials say 43 facility residents and 18 staff members were among the active cases.