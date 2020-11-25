EPB reveals 2020 Holiday Windows

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – This year, EPB did things a little differently.

Because of the COVID pandemic, they brought out the lights, the cameras and gave a special virtual presentation of their holiday windows unveiling at their headquarters downtown on Thanksgiving Eve.

The theme this year for the festive windows is “community with an emphasis on unity.”

Along with the colorful moving scenes in the EPB windows, you can see holiday decor added to Miller Park this year right across the street from the windows.

“I actually worked on the large holiday sign in Miller Park it says ‘Happy Holidays’ and that was my project for the EPB windows,” STEM School Chattanooga Junior Mason Harvey said.

Every year, Chattanooga STEM School students work with EPB to digitally fabricate centerpieces.

Those can be seen in the windows and at Miller Park.

“Our students fabricated the 10 foot by 6 foot ‘Happy Holidays’ sign that’s in Miller Park. They fabricated the ‘Santa’s Workshop’ sign on one of the Market Street signs. They also made the big 4 foot by 4 foot snowflakes that are in Miller Park,” Fabrication Laboratory Instructor David Van Zant said.

“It’s nice to know that you are a part of some huge project that everybody gets to enjoy around the city,” Harvey said.

The EPB Holiday Windows can now be seen from Market and Broad and this year, they can also be viewed virtually.

The windows will be open and can be viewed until Jan. 4th.