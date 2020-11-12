EPB Holiday Window Project in its final phase

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – In EPB’s Operation Center you’ll find an area dedicated to their holiday windows.

It’s where around 60 EPB employees volunteer their time and creative skills to design and build the scenes you see every year in the windows of the EPB headquarters.

“For those of us that volunteer on the project, what makes it so special is the way we come together as a team to design something that we give to the community,” Head of the Holiday Window Project Lauren Obermark said.

This year, the windows will turn into a whimsical North Pole.

The theme is “community” with an emphasis on unity.

And, when the scenes are finished and revealed, folks will not only be able to view them in-person, but virtually as well.

“It’s something that we probably could’ve done any year, but this year especially we wanted to give people the opportunity to still enjoy this holiday tradition, but to do so safely,” Obermark said.

When the windows are unveiled, so will a special surprise at Miller Park.

“People can enjoy anytime, probably the evening will be the most optimal time to view the new surprise this year,” Obermark said.

The coronavirus pandemic forced work on the Holiday Window Project to start earlier, but the project is now in its final phase.

That’s thanks to the hard work of the volunteers who spend hours of their time to make it happen.

You can see the holiday windows in-person or virtual from November 25th to January 4th.