Arrest made in Grundy County overdose case

GRUNDY, CO. Tenn. (WDEF)- The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to an overdose death last May.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Jessie Murray from Tracy City is charged with one count of second degree murder and distribution of schedule II drugs.

The T.B.I assisted in the investigation.

Sheriff Clint Shrum says that “A series of overdose deaths back in April and May was the catalyst to the investigation.”

Murray is only charged in one of the deaths.

A court date has not been set.