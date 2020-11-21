Arrest made in Grundy County overdose case

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
0
Courtesy: Grundy County Sheriff

GRUNDY, CO. Tenn. (WDEF)- The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to an overdose death last May.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Jessie Murray from Tracy City is charged with one count of second degree murder and distribution of schedule II drugs.

- Advertisement -

The T.B.I assisted in the investigation.

Sheriff Clint Shrum says that “A series of overdose deaths back in April and May was the catalyst to the investigation.”

Murray is only charged in one of the deaths.

A court date has not been set.

Previous articleEarly morning house fire in Highland Park
mm
Danielle Moss
Danielle Moss joined the WDEF 12 News team in April 2019 as a reporter, producer and fill-in Meteorologist. She began her journey at WDEF as a weather intern. You can find Danielle on the evening anchor desk every weekend. She also reports during the week and does weather as well. Danielle grew up in Atlanta, GA and graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Mass Communications degree. She is currently enrolled in Mississippi State's Broadcast and Operational Meteorology degree program and is expected to graduate in May of 2020. Prior to WDEF, Danielle worked as a sideline reporter on Friday Night Network. She is an avid traveler and is excited to start exploring Chattanooga. To connect with Danielle on social media you can find her on Twitter: @SunnyD_wx and you can like her Facebook page: Danielle Moss WDEF.