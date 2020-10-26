Forgotten Child Fund Needs a New Building

The Forgotten Child Fund is not allowed to renew their lease by Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke. Mayor Berke and his administration are giving the organization until February 28th to find a new place.

The Forgotten Child Fund provides toys for children who may not have a Christmas. Last year, the organization gave toys to nearly fifteen thousand kids in need.

“What were here today is asking for the public to help us find us a home. This has been started with two Chattanooga police officers, and it’s grown from here. For the last ten years since we’ve been here, we’ve helped ninety-three thousand three hundred and sixty two kids with Christmas,” says Kelly Simmons, President of Forgotten Child Fund.

The Forgotten Child Fund has been at their location off East Main Street for over a decade now. And, this will be their 55th Christmas season serving the community.

Mayor Andy Berke plans to use their building as an apartment complex for mentally disabled and low income residents.

“What we’re trying to do is not point any fingers or anything, we’ve been trying to work with the Mayor’s office for the last year, just to try and find a solution for the forgotten child fund. There’s actually two more charities in this building, there’s the Furniture bank and the Homeless Coalition, so we’re all going to be evicted February 28th, two days before the next mayor’s election,” says Simmons.

“This is going to have a devastating effect. I mean, if we’re operating out of a small building, that determines how many kids we can help. And that means, if we can only help five thousand kids, that means nine thousand kids are going to go without a Christmas,” says Clay Ingle, Spokesperson for Forgotten Child Fund.

You can see the Mayor’s office response here.

The Forgotten Child Fund is asking for the public’s help on finding a new building and not set back their Christmas plans this year. They hope to have a new building with at least 1500 square feet located in the inner city. Contact the Forgotten Child Fund at (423) 697-0031.

To contact the mayor’s office, you can email Mayor@chattanooga.gov or Berke@andyberke.com or call 423-643-7800.