Chattanooga Mayor’s Office Statement on the Forgotten Child Fund

Below is a statement from Donna Williams the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development.

“The Forgotten Child Fund and the Chattanooga Furniture Bank have done incredible work to help our residents each year and we are grateful for their years of service to Chattanoogans. The Mayor’s Office and the Department of Economic and Community Development have been working with them to find a solution and ways they could receive City funding. We are equally excited to continue moving forward with a plan for this site that will provide stable, safe, long-term housing for people in our city who need it the most, and we are grateful to the Forgotten Child Fund for their understanding and cooperation in this critical project.

The Mayor’s office has provided their version of a timeline of the most recent conversations with the Forgotten Child Fund below.