Sheriff Hammond Hospitalized for COVID-19

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond is now hospitalized with COVID-19. Sheriff Hammond tested positive for the coronavirus last week and had been quarantining at home since then. He had not been experiencing symptoms when he tested positive last week.

Chief Deputy Austin Garrett released a statement Tuesday night saying, “After continuing to experience body aches and fatigue, Sheriff Jim Hammond was admitted to a local medical facility at the recommendation of his physician for the purpose of continued evaluation and treatment.”

- Advertisement -

Garrett says the sheriff remains in good spirits.

Chief of Staff Gino Bennett is also hospitalized with the virus, and hopes to be released in the next few days.