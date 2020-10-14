Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond Tests Positive for COVID-19

Hamilton County, TN (WDEF) – Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond has been diagnosed with COVID-19. He is not experiencing symptoms.

Earlier this morning, Sheriff Jim Hammond was informed he had been in direct contact with someone who had just tested positive with COVID-19. As a safety precaution, Sheriff Hammond immediately visited a local medical facility where he received a rapid response COVID-19 test and tested positive.

Sheriff Jim Hammond stated, “I am currently asymptomatic and I encourage anyone who may have been in direct contact with me to consult our local health department guidelines.”

Contact tracing has begun regarding those who have been in contact with the Sheriff, including his family, friends, and coworkers.