Walker County voters push forward with one early voting precinct

LAFAYETTE, Ga. (WDEF)- Early voting in Georgia started Monday, and all residents of Walker County have been traveling to their one and only voting precinct.

Voting is taking place at the Walker County Courthouse in Lafayette.

This has been a record breaking year for voting in Georgia.

According to the Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, there have already been 1,217,277 ballots cast at noon today.

In 2016, there had only been 538,695 around this time.

Walker County voting officials say that thousands have turned out to vote since early voting began on Monday.

Danielle Montgomery, the Walker County Director of Elections, says, “We have had a huge turn out. Voting just about 500 every day. We’re almost at 2300 right now, in five days and we still have many hours to go yet today. So, turn out has been much bigger than we had even anticipated.”

According to the census bureau, there were 68,000 people in Walker County.

It is the 35th largest county in Georgia and the line to vote has been relatively short and quick.

“There has been some line at some point. 45 minutes maybe an hour at sometimes. But, not much more than that. So, I think that my team has been doing a great job. Voters have been very patient and we appreciate it,” adds Montgomery.

Some voters told News 12 that it only took them 20 minutes to vote today around lunch time.

LeeAnn Davis cast her vote today and was pleasantly surprised.

Davis says, “I think that it went really well. The line seemed to be a little long but they moved pretty fast. Got in and out fairly quickly.”

The director of Elections says that Walker County plans to open four more early voting locations on October 24th.

She says that those locations will be Rock Spring, Chickamaugua, Rossville and Lookout Mountain.

The Elections Director says that any registered Walker County voters can vote any of those locations once they are open.

For more information on Walker County voting, click here.

The last day to early vote in Georgia is October 30th so you still have time to get out and vote.