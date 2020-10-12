Advance Voting begins in Georgia with lines

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Advance voting began in person today in Georgia.

And if Catoosa County is any indication, you still may find lines when you vote early.

Catoosa posted photos of people waiting to cast their ballots on the first day.

This is NOT for people who are voting by absentee ballot.

The times and locations can vary on a county by county basis.

So here is where to find the details for our northwest Georgia counties:

Dade County voting

Catoosa County voting

Murray County voting

Walker County voting

Whitfield County voting

Tennessee begins early voting on Wednesday and North Carolina starts theirs on Thursday.