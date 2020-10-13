Pilot, in Collegedale crash, used his training to make a quick decision

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF)- A pilot is okay after having to make an emergency landing in Collegedale.

A pilot with many years of flying under his belt got into a sticky situation yesterday.

Chris Swain, Director of Airport Operations at the Collegedale Airport, says, “The aircraft took off from here and at some point, the engine stopped working and that’s according to the pilot. Of course, he had to land the aircraft in a field just south of us here at the airport.”

The plane stopped nearby the airport in some trees.

Swain also says that the pilot used his training to make a quick decision.

“You know, he’s been flying for thirty of forty years he said. So, again, he would have had to be the same airmen certification status that anybody else would have to be to become a pilot. I don’t know what he did in the airplane, I’m just glad that he came out without injury and that’s always the best outcome,” adds Swain.

This is the second crash that has happened in the last two years.

Swain says that most of the incidents that have happened are a case of bad luck.

But, the airport is a great place to learn about aviation and great for pilot practice.

“Flying is one of the safest activities that you can do”, adds Swain.