Man Killed in Collegedale plane crash identified

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF)- The man killed in Friday night plane crash has been identified.

Tonya Sadler, Public Information Officer for the City of Collegedale, says that 62 year old, Robert Gillisse was killed in the crash.

Gillisse is an Ooltewah resident.

Gillisse’s friend Dan says that Gillisse was flying his plane for the first time.

Dan says that plane went down at the front of the runway.

Dan says this was the first time that the plane had been flown since they worked to restore this plane.

He is unsure of what made it go down. Dan says he is sadden by the loss of his friend, who he had known for about 3-4 years.

The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash.