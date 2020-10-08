Marion County charges suspect with murder of long missing man

JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – Marion County authorities have never found the remains of a missing man.

But now they have charged a man with his murder.

Wesley Ridge disappeared four and a half years ago.

He left a house on March 8, 2016 and hitched a ride.. was dropped off in Jasper.. made a phone call.. and was never heard from again.

Since then, Sheriff’s officers have searched all over the county for any sign of him.

In a statement today, Sheriff Burnett said “After searching dozens of different locations around the tristate area and investigating numerous tips, Law Enforcement along with the District Attorney General’s Office made the decision that even though Ridge’s body has never been located, justice should not go unserved.”

They presented evidence to a grand jury, which then indicted William Shayne Whited of Bryant, Alabama.

The charges are First Degree Murder, Felony First Degree Murder and Aggravated Robbery.

Whited was arrested in Chattanooga on Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office is still trying to locate the victim’s body for the family.

If you have any information on the case, please call 423-942-2525.