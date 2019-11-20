No break so far in Nickajack Lake search

JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – Several Agencies have wrapped up a two day search in Nickajack Lake.

Investigators received a tip of two bodies or evidence of the bodies inside the lake.

12th Judicial District Attorney Mike Taylor says they were searching for the bodies of Matthew Henry and Wesley Ridge.

This is video from when Henry disappeared in Dunlap in April of 2018.

Officials say the search came up empty and they are not sure if they will continue the search tomorrow.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.