Voter Registration at the community market

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Alton Park Community Market looked a little bit different this week.

The usual weekly market had a few additions.

Several organizations came together to organize a Voter registration drive for the community.

The main focus of the event—-bring the neighborhood together even in tough times.

Gloria Dubose with the Bethlehem Center says, “They made it a fun family atmosphere. Councilwoman Coonrod organized hamburgers, hot dogs, drinks and chips. So, people are coming out and they are getting a little bit of what they need and they are also getting some of what they want.”

Leroy Norwood of Chattanooga says, “To see all of these good folks come out here today to support, giving out school supplies and bags for the kids. I advise everyone to come out to next year’s event whenever this pandemic decides to end.”

The Community Market will continue as scheduled next weekend.