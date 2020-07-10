Community Farmers Market now at Bethlehem Center

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Bethlehem Center recently opened the Alton Park CommUNITY Urban Farm.

The garden is 700 square feet and is filled with tomatoes, watermelon and many other fruits and vegetables.

- Advertisement -

The farm was created so that the community can have fresh produce at a reasonable cost.

The Bethlehem Center hopes that this will also improve the eating choices within the community.

Community Outreach Director Gloria Dubose says “We know that food deserts exists and we know that a lot of people don’t have access to fresh fruits and vegetables and we know that their is a direct link to the food that we eat and the ability to fight off certain diseases.”

The market will be held at the Bethlehem Center on alternating Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The first market will be this Saturday from 11 untill 1.