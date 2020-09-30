Publix Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony in St. Elmo

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Representatives of the Publix stores joined elected leaders and citizens in a ground breaking ceremony this morning. The store, along with several smaller retail establishments will be built on a 32 acre site where the former Mt. Vernon restaurant building now sits. The first proposal by Publix was almost 2 years ago and it was rejected by the Board of Zoning appeals.

Erskine Oglesby, City Council, District 7, “With community support and with Publix’s perseverance and patience, everybody’s perseverance and patience, everybody communicating, putting our heads together… getting a consensus… it cannot, it had to happen.”

Nick Churillo, “We are certainly pleased that the project came to fruition and we really thank everybody for their support. We were committed from the start.”

The store should be open by the third quarter of 2021.