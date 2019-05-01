Zoning Board approves South Broad Publix changes

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The controversial Publix development on South Broad Street was on the menu again today.

The developer was before the board of Zoning Appeals this morning, asking for a variance.

News 12 Now’s Ashley Henderson has the update.

The year-long dispute over the design of a Publix store is now over.

The developer is George Chase of Alliance Realty Services.

“Everybody’s worked very hard to come up with this plan. And through this process, we feel like we’ve come up with a fantastic site plan, that meets the intent of the UGC zoning, is walk-able, bike-able, visual pleasing, and offers a sense of community.”

The parts in question were whether a so called: “primary entrance” off the street into the two smaller retail spaces attached to the Publix, satisfied the letter of the zoning code. It states that a primary entrance to the building must come off the street into the front of the building.

South Chattanooga Councilman Erskine Oglesby thinks the project is going to be a catalyst for future growth on the South Side.

“This project is going to get people to take South Broad seriously, when they’re looking at where to invest, and the opportunities. It’s a growing residential community, we have great communities around it, and you just need that first step.”

Other’s were pleased with the compromise as well, like Jim Johnson with Chattanooga For Responsible Development.

“Had we pushed further and said ‘no that’s not going to be appropriate’ it’s quite possible they would have said, well, there’s nothing we can do here, and they would have left, and that’s not what we wanted. You know we wanted to see a Publix here, we wanted to see the best possible Publix, and I think, given the circumstances, that’s what we, what we’ve found.”

When the chairman called for a straw poll, approximately 80 hands were raised. There was no one who spoke in opposition. The measure passed unanimously.

In Chattanooga, Ashley Henderson, News 12 Now.