Hamilton County to Ease Coronavirus Business Restrictions

Hamilton County, TN (Press Release) – Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger announced today that all businesses throughout Hamilton County can expand their operations as of Wednesday, September 30th with the expectation that Hamilton County Businesses will continue to comply with the Tennessee Pledge for operating safely.

The Hamilton County Health Department is ordering the removal of restrictions based on the authority delegated by Governor Bill Lee through Executive Order 63.

The Hamilton County Mask Mandate remains in place until October 8th.

As announced at Wednesday morning’s county commission meeting, Mayor Coppinger will conduct a press conference on October 6th to discuss the mask mandate.

Guidelines for Executive Order 63 can be found later today on Hamilton County’s website at www.HamiltonTN.gov or on the state of Tennessee’s website at www.TN.gov.

