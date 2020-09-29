Governor lifts most Covid-19 restrictions on Tennessee businesses

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Gov. Bill Lee is extending the state of emergency in Tennessee, but also lifting Covid-19 restrictions on most Tennessee businesses.

He is keeping the state of emergency through October to keep the state eligible for federal relief (as long as the national state of emergency remains in place).

The Governor’s new Executive Order maintains the authority of local governments to mandate masks, like here in Hamilton County.

But it also removes restrictions on businesses and on gathering sizes.

“We’re six months into this pandemic and Tennesseans know how to assess risk. They know how to operate safely and I have every confidence that they will do so.”

However, that is for the 89 counties where the state operates local health departments.

Six counties, including Hamilton, are still under the authority of their local health departments.

Governor Lee says “COVID-19 is still a serious problem and I encourage every Tennessean to continue social distancing and doing their part to make wise choices and help mitigate the spread of the virus.”

Executive Order No. 63 includes provisions that: