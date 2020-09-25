Organization holds vigil for Bradley County inmate

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – Friends and family of Charlie Stevenson gathered near the Bradley County Jail Friday.

They were there remembering their loved one.

- Advertisement -

“He knew, you know, things that people went through, and he felt what people could feel. He is very caring and I just, it’s kind of hard to believe this, you know,” Close family friend Michelle Ward said.

Stevenson was in the Jail facing drug charges.

According to the sheriff, jailers found him in his cell, suffering from “injuries from an apparent suicide attempt.”

Officials said emergency medical treatment was provided.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

“He was more happy. He was always, he was always ready to make somebody laugh and have a good time. He’s not that type of person, period,” Ward said.

There was a candle vigil and moment of silence to remember Stevenson.

People also walked in solidarity around the parking lot and released balloons.

The event was put together by the organization, Bradley County Incarcerated Resolutions.

“We need to put an end to the conditions that are causing these things to happen that we need to be a voice for the incarcerated and be a voice for the family in this time of mourning,” Bradley County Incarcerated Resolutions Co-founder Jae Carico said.

Another inmate died in the jail earlier this year, according to a TBI report the inmate hung himself and left a letter.