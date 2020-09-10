Bradley County reports inmate suicide at the jail

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The TBI will investigate a reported suicide by an inmate at the Bradley County Jail Wednesday night.

The Sheriff reports that jailers found the inmate in his cell suffering “injuries from an apparent suicide attempt.”

Jail officials provided emergency medical treatment and called for an ambulance.

He died later at the hospital.

“I came onto the scene at the jail as soon as I was informed what was happening,” says Sheriff Lawson.

“I have reviewed the video footage and my officers’ reports and can confirm with 100 percent certainty that the corrections officers involved did their job to the best of their ability. I stand by them. Our thoughts and prayers go out to this inmate and his family.”

The inmate was arrested by Cleveland police early Tuesday morning on several meth charges.

He appeared in court later on Tuesday and was scheduled for another hearing on Friday.

Sheriff Lawson has requested that the TBI handle the investigation into what happened.

Another inmate died at the jail in July.

But a TBI report found that the inmate hung himself and left a four page suicide letter.