Cleveland, TN (WDEF) – Authorities have now confirmed a body found last week in Rhea County is that of a Bradley County woman missing since mid-August.

34 year old Amber Renee Monday was last reported seen leaving a residence on Blue Springs Road in Bradley County on Aug. 14, with her boyfriend, Guy William O’Connell, of Rhea County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation verified the identification of Monday’s body. A spokesman said the investigation is ongoing.