Rhea County remains could be woman missing in Bradley County

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The discovery of human remains may have solved the disappearance of a Bradley county woman.

12th District Attorney Mike Taylor confirmed to news 12, a body was found near Laurel brook school off Ogden road in Rhea county.

It’s been tentatively identified as 34 year old Amber Monday, who has been missing since mid August.

She was last seen on Blue Springs Road in Bradley county, with her boyfriend, Guy O’Connell.

The remains have been sent to the U-T forensics department for positive identification.

Results are expected tomorrow.