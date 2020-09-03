Victim Dies in Wilson Street Shooting

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – One of the victims in Wednesday’s shooting on Wilson Street has died. Chattanooga Police responded Wednesday afternoon to reports of a person shot in the 1700 block of Wilson Street where they found two individuals that had been injured.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital. One of the victims, 27 year old Tramell Harris, later died from his injuries. The other victim is considered to have non-life threatening injuries.

- Advertisement -

Police continue to investigate the incident and ask that anyone who has information contact the department at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

The shooting was one of three that occurred Wednesday. There was a shooting on Wilcox Boulevard and one on Rawlings Street.