More shootings tonight in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating three more shootings that happened on Wednesday.

The first happened on Wilcox Boulevard this afternoon.

One person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in that one.

Then two more people were shot around 5:30 on Wilson Street.

Police report that one of those victims is seriously wounded.

And at around 8:30 PM, a person showed up at a local emergency room with another non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

They believe the victim was shot on Rawlings Street.

All three shootings are within blocks of each other in the Avondale community in East Chattanooga.