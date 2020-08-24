Deputy Long-Ross once again shoots suspect

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s has placed deputy Jordan Long-Ross on administrative leave following the shooting of a suspect after a chase over the weekend.

This isn’t his first time.

The latest incident happened Saturday on Hixson Springs Road.

The TBI says a deputy tried to make a traffic stop on Coral Road.

But the driver refused to stop and a chase began.

When the vehicle got to Hixson Springs Road, it spun out.

The TBI says initial report from the scene are that as a deputy got out, the vehicle drove at him.

The Sheriff’s Office now says it was deputy Long-Ross who fired the shot that killed driver Ronald Andrew Hutson.

The suspect is being treated at a local hospital.

This is Long-Ross’s third shooting incident of the year.

The last was during another chase in June.

He fired his weapon at a suspect who he said tried to hit him with his vehicle, but the shot did not hit the suspect, who was later caught.

That wasn’t the case in May.

That case also involved a fleeing suspect and a chase.

The TBI said at the time that Deputy Long-Ross pursued Tyler Hays after he jumped out of his car in the Sale Creek area.

The TBI report said “For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated and resulted in the deputy firing his service weapon, striking Hays, who died at the scene.”

Long-Ross still faces a lawsuit from his days with the Collegedale Police force.

In that case, Officer Long (as he was known at the time), stopped a vehicle matching the description of one used in a crime.

He was written up by his training officer for not properly identifying himself and for tackling the suspect next to speeding traffic.

It turned out the suspect was not the person involved in the crime.