Suspect arrested after chase over Signal Mountain

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Law enforcement say a two county chase on Tuesday involved a suspect who rammed a squad car and almost hit a deputy.
The deputy, Jordan Long-Ross fired a shot at the fleeing suspect, but did not hit him.
The chase began with a traffic violation stop on Signal Mountain Boulevard.
But the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says when Deputy Long-Ross got out of his car, Eric Tyra sped off, hitting the patrol car.
The chase finally ended on Highway 41 in Marion County.
Tyra faces charges of Reckless Endangerment, Evading Arrest, Reckless Driving, Driving on a Revoked License and the original tail light complaint.
The deputy who tried to make the original arrest has been in the news himself, recently.
Deputy Jordan Long-Ross is just back after he fatally shot a suspect three weeks ago in Sale Creek.
The suspect he shot also had fled an attempted traffic stop.
Long-Ross still has a lawsuit pending against him from his time as a Collegedale Police Officer.
It accuses him of battery and false arrest in another police stop almost two years ago.