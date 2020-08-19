Mom to Mom – Back To School Teacher Gift Box

We have a perfect Do-It-Yourself back to school teacher gift idea. The first day of school can be quite stressful for your little ones and with this fun little teacher survival kit, it’s a perfect way to kind of break the ice and get your kids right in there and have fun with the teacher.

It’s really super easy to make. You can get a pencil box in the school supplies aisle. You can print these little fun printouts online, and then just kind of gather some goodies that helps the teacher get through her weight because she’s super busy as well.

I’ve included in mind something caffeine, so a $5 Starbucks gift card. It can be any amount, but we did $5, hand sanitizer because of course survival mode and then some chocolate because who doesn’t love chocolate? And it gives you a little pick me up during the week. This is a really fun project to do, take your kids to the store and let them pick something out that they think the teacher would like, take it home, put the box together and then send them off to school the next day. And hopefully, their stress won’t be so high and they’ll have a little fun with it.

If you’ve got some great ideas that you do with your kids for the first day of school, we’d love to hear them. You can always post it to our Facebook page, and be sure to check out our Mom To Mom page for more tips.