State Representative Mike Carter In ICU for COVID-19

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – State Representative Mike Carter is in the Intensive Care Unit at Erlanger Hospital with COVID-19, asking for prayers according to a spokesman. As of this morning, he tells friends he’s feeling better.

Rep. Carter is an attorney who was formerly a Hamilton County judge in General Sessions Court.

He attended the the Lincoln Day Dinner in Chattanooga on July 31, which has received much criticism because many of the participants, including senate candidates Bill Hagerty and Manny Sethri.

The Hamilton County Health Department later warned of a COVID exposure there.