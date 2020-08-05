Health Department warns of Covid-19 infection at Republican Lincoln Dinner

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department warns of a Covid-19 exposure at the Lincoln Day Dinner Friday night.

Case investigators traced a person who was in their infectious period to the dinner.

The Health Department recommends that anyone who attended the event to get tested and monitor symptoms.

“We know that COVID-19 is highly contagious and can spread easily at large gatherings,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes.

The annual Lincoln Day Dinner is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Hamilton County Republican party.

It draws Republican leaders throughout the county and fills a big room at the Convention Center.

This year, Senate candidates Bill Hagerty and Dr. Manny Sethi also attended to meet and greet.

Dr. Sethi has already tweeted that he will be tested as a result.

The event drew criticism this year for the lack of face masks as people were socializing in large groups.

If you do have symptoms, they ask that you stay home except for getting tested, until you know if you have Covid-19.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, dry persistent cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC.

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing is available at the following locations and times:

• The Health Department’s testing site at the Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, TN 37402 is open daily from 7AM-11AM.

• Saturday, August 8, at Faith Family Chattanooga Church, 2505 E 43rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, from 10AM-1PM.

• Sunday, August 9, at Faith Family Chattanooga Church, 2505 E 43rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, from 12PM-3PM.

For more information, call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at (423) 209-8383. (Monday-Friday 8AM-4PM and Saturday 10AM-3PM.)

Do not call the Chattanooga Convention Center or the Hamilton County Republican Party for information related to COVID-19 exposures.