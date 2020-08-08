Friday night drive-by shooting turns deadly

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- 25-year old Toran Madding was killed in a second shooting Friday night.

This one happened after 8 PM in South Chattanooga.

- Advertisement -

Madding was shot in the 2600 block of East 45th Street, next to the McDonald’s.

CPD says that the victim was walking when someone drove by and shot him.

Officers were looking for an SUV with the possible shooting suspects.

If you have any information on the incident contact CPD.