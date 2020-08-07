Friday Night shooting on Rossville Boulevard

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating another shooting on Friday night.

This one happened near the McDonald’s restaurant on Rossville Boulevard in South Chattanooga around 8 PM.

Police tell us that a male was critically shot.

At one point, they were looking for an SUV with possible suspects inside.

If you have any information on the case, please call Chattanooga Police.

Police are also investigating another shooting this afternoon on Holtzclaw Avenue outside the Chattanooga Zoo.