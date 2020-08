CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police blocked traffic this afternoon at East 3rd Street and Holtzclaw Avenue over a shooting investigation.

We’re not sure of the extent of injuries or what happened at this point.

But police were looking at a grey four door Nissan in front of the Chattanooga Zoo entrance around 3 PM.

The shooting victim was inside the vehicle and taken to the hospital.

If you have any information on the case, please call Chattanooga Police.