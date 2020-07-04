Two Hixson businesses intentionally set on fire Saturday afternoon

HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Fire Department says that debris on fire behind two Hixson businesses Saturday afternoon is not a coincidence.

Investigators are now looking for an arsonist.

- Advertisement -

.@ChattFireDept is investigating two suspicious fires on Hixson Pike. Fire investigators found debris on fire behind both businesses. CFD says that both fires happened around the same time. pic.twitter.com/QkPK6bzafm — Danielle Moss (@SunnyD_wx) July 4, 2020

Llew Boyd is the owner of Southern Insurance associates on Hixson Pike.

He says that he and his wife were at the grocery store when they got a terrifying phone call that his business was on fire.

“Nerves, anxiety, everything you could possibly imagine from a phone call like that”, says Boyd.

Boyd’s business was not the only one that was on fire Saturday afternoon.

A second debris fire was also started behind the Precision Tune Auto Care.

Boyd says,”That’s a little upsetting. To try to realize who might do something like that, whether it was planned or whether it was just random.”

Fire investigators are calling the incident arson.

Evidence shows it is the same person who intentionally set both fires. No other information is being released at this time as the investigation continues. https://t.co/BlqC79LIG3 — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) July 4, 2020

Boyd says that he has no idea who would want to target his company.

“Hopefully, from my stand point, nobody is after me. But, who knows. So, uh it’s just an uncomfortable feeling”, adds Boyd.

Boyd thinks that there is about $50,000 in damage to his office.

According to the Chattanooga Fire department, firefighters saved an estimated $300,000 from being lost .

Chattanooga Fire Chief Phil Hyman says, “I can’t say enough about how good our crews are working, especially in this heat. You know it’s 90 plus degrees out here. They are trying to stay hydrated wearing this gear. They’ve really done an outstanding job especially in this heat.”

There were no injuries at either fire.

The Chattanooga fire department says that the same person intentionally set both fires.

But they do not have a suspect in custody.

“The investigators are doing their work. They are having to review video footage and gather witness statements and that kind of thing. So, it’s going to be quite some time before we know anything specific,” adds Fire Chief Hyman.

We will keep you update as we learn more.