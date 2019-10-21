Investigators say two fires within two blocks of each other were arson

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Investigators now say a pair of early morning fires over the weekend in Chattanooga were intentionally set.

The first was a shed that burned on Dodds Avnue around 4:20 AM on Sunday morning.

While fire crews were putting that out, police told them that a vacant home two blocks away was also on fire.

No one was hurt in either blaze.

But investigators believe they are arson cases and are connected.

If you have any information on the fires, please call either the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525 or Chattanooga Fire Department at 423-643-5600.

(photos from Chattanooga Fire Dept.)